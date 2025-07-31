Street Encroachments

Roadside encroachments across Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in Srinagar, have turned into a daily struggle for commuters and pedestrians alike. Public spaces, meant for safe movement and emergency access, are increasingly being overtaken by illegal extensions of shops, makeshift stalls, and permanent structures that block pavements and spill onto roads. The impact is felt most severely in the city centre and older parts of Srinagar, where narrow lanes are already strained under the weight of growing population and vehicular movement. Pedestrians are often forced off footpaths, compelled to share the road with traffic, exposing them to constant risk. Some of the worst-affected areas include commercial stretches and busy intersections, where street vendors and traders extend their setups beyond permissible limits. Places like Lal Chowk, Sanat Nagar, Hyderpora, Tengpora, Batamaloo and Bemina have become choke points during peak hours. Even at roads leading major hospitals like SMHS, Children’s Hospital, and JVC, encroachments have made it difficult for ambulances to move quickly, directly affecting emergency medical response. The Srinagar Municipal Corporation has yet again intensified anti-encroachment drives, seeking to restore pedestrian access and ensure smoother traffic flow. These efforts include clearing illegal structures, issuing notices, and in many cases, dismantling extensions that block roads. Yet, the process remains fraught with complications. Enforcement teams often face resistance from vendors and shopkeepers who fear losing their only source of income. The absence of clearly designated vendor zones or alternative commercial spaces only adds to the tension, leaving municipal authorities caught between the need to enforce order and the socioeconomic fallout of such actions. To ensure lasting results, the anti-encroachment efforts must move beyond isolated or seasonal campaigns and become part of a continuous and structured urban management strategy. Sporadic drives, often conducted before VIP visits or public events, may offer temporary relief but fail to bring about sustainable change. Regular monitoring, followed by consistent enforcement, is essential to prevent re-encroachment and restore public confidence in civic administration. This requires coordinated efforts across municipal, traffic, and enforcement departments, supported by strong political will. The responsibility to address roadside encroachments should not rest solely with the municipal bodies. Other stakeholders—including traders’ associations, resident welfare groups, and civil society organisations—must be brought on board. The government can initiate dialogue with market unions and trade leaders to create awareness about the larger public impact of encroachments and explore workable alternatives such as designated vending zones or shared market spaces. Local business leaders can play a crucial role in self-regulation and peer accountability if they are made part of the solution. Educational campaigns and community engagement can also help bridge the gap between enforcement and empathy, ensuring that the drive protects both the city’s mobility and the livelihoods it supports. Efforts to maintain public right of way must be accompanied by long-term planning that accommodates both economic activity and urban mobility. Without dedicated zones for vending and structured parking solutions, enforcement alone risks being temporary. The issue is deeply tied to how space, livelihood and mobility are managed in a growing urban landscape.