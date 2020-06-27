by Monitor News Bureau < 1 min read

Story 2: Kashmiri folk tales with famous Kashmiri poet Naseem Shafaie

The Kashmir Monitor Initiative: This week’s story: ‘Gueh Ryoonz’. Listen, enjoy and share.

