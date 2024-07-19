Stop Diarrhea campaign gains momentum

SRINAGAR, JULY 18: Stop Diarrhea campaign is making significant strides, with numerous awareness drives conducted in various districts of Jammu & Kashmir.

These efforts are part of the ongoing campaign under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin (SBM-G), aiming to reduce diarrhea cases, improve public health, and alleviate the financial burden of medical bills on families.

The campaign, spearheaded by the Directorate of Rural Sanitation, Department of Rural Development, and Panchayati Raj J&K, under the supervision of Secretary RD&PR, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary has involved special awareness and Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) drives.

These initiatives have engaged school-going children, senior citizens, social workers, SHGs, former PRI members, Block Development Officers (BDOs), and field staff, ensuring the widespread dissemination of crucial health information.

Interactive sessions were held in schools to educate children about the importance of hand washing, safe drinking water, and proper sanitation practices. BDOs and field staff have been instrumental in mobilizing communities, conducting door-to-door awareness drives, distributing educational materials, and engaging with residents on preventive measures.

Director General Rural Sanitation, Anoo Malhotra remarked, “The Stop Diarrhea Campaign is essential in our mission to protect public health. By involving school children, senior citizens, social workers, SHGs, and our dedicated field staff, we are making sure that the message of hygiene and prevention reaches every household. This collaborative effort is vital in reducing diarrhea cases and improving the overall health of our communities.”

The awareness drives have also included sanitation drives and highlighted the importance of timely medical intervention.

The public response to the campaign has been overwhelmingly positive, with communities expressing their gratitude for the valuable information and support provided.

As the Stop Diarrhea Campaign continues to expand, the focus remains on sustaining these efforts to ensure every child and family in Jammu & Kashmir has the knowledge and resources to prevent and manage diarrhea effectively. This initiative not only aims to reduce the incidence of diarrhea but also to improve the overall health of people and save families from the financial strain of medical bills.

Pertinently, the Stop Diarrhea campaign aims to create awareness towards the use and promotion of ‘Safe Water and Sanitation’ at the village/ panchayat level. The 8 weeks of campaign stathe rted from 1st July to 31st August 2024 to address the cause of diarrheal and its associated diseases.