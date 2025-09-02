Stolen Childhoods

Child labour remains one of the most distressing realities confronting societies across the world. According to UNICEF, an estimated 160 million children were subjected to child labour at the beginning of 2020, which means nearly one in ten children worldwide were deprived of a normal childhood. What makes this figure even more troubling is that almost half of them were engaged in hazardous forms of work, directly threatening their physical safety and mental well-being. These children face not only the immediate dangers of accidents and exploitation but are also cut off from education and health care, closing off opportunities for growth and a secure future. The roots of child labour lie in economic and social vulnerabilities. Families struggling with poverty, sudden illness of a breadwinner, or the loss of income often find themselves compelled to send children into work. In such situations, the child becomes a means of survival for the household, but at a great cost to their own rights and development. This is why child labour cannot be addressed in isolation—it is deeply linked to poverty, illiteracy, and the absence of social security systems that should shield families in times of distress. In India, decades of surveys and census data reveal a mixed picture. The 2001 Census recorded 1.26 crore working children in the 5–14 age group, a number that declined over the years to 43.53 lakh by the 2011 Census. While this reduction reflects the impact of government interventions, the problem is far from eradicated. Field surveys and rescue operations show that child labour remains entrenched, particularly in informal sectors, small workshops, and even in households. Kashmir valley provides a telling example, where despite repeated awareness drives, children continue to be found in exploitative conditions. During an operation last week, authorities rescued several minors from workplaces and shifted them to child care homes in Baramulla district. Officials involved in these drives have emphasized that the fight against child labour requires more than one-time rescues. Sustained monitoring, surprise inspections, and strict enforcement of the law are necessary to deter those who exploit children. At the same time, awareness among communities is equally important. Citizens have been urged to use helpline numbers like 1098 to report cases, instead of relying solely on government raids. Without public cooperation, authorities admit that eradication will remain elusive. Community participation ensures that children who are rescued are not pushed back into work but are instead guided towards education and proper rehabilitation. The broader challenge lies in ensuring that families do not fall back on child labour as a coping mechanism. This means the focus must also remain on rehabilitation and improving the economic conditions of vulnerable households. When families have steady incomes, social safety nets, and access to education for their children, the need to rely on child labour diminishes. This is where both government schemes and public responsibility converge—providing educational opportunities, vocational support for parents, and community vigilance can create an environment where no child is forced into work.