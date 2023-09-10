Turkey was one of the first countries to offer assistance to Morocco on Saturday, following a powerful earthquake that wreaked havoc in the southern region of Morocco and neighboring Syria in February. Turkey has pledged to send aid workers and supplies, including 265 aid workers and 1,000 tents, to Morocco.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, a government agency, announced on Twitter that it was prepared to dispatch personnel as soon as Moroccan authorities would allow.

Both Turkey and Syria are still in the process of recovering from a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck on February 6, followed by a nearly equally powerful 7.5-magnitude aftershock hours later. The affected area spanned over 200 miles. In Turkey, more than 43,000 people were reported dead, while in Syria, the death toll exceeded 5,500 according to United Nations figures.

The earthquake destroyed or destabilized thousands of buildings, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without shelter in cold, snowy conditions, with temperatures frequently dropping below freezing.

Meanwhile, more than seven months later, both countries are still in the process of rebuilding and recovering. Turkey is expected to send personnel with recent experience in the rescue and recovery process, as emergency workers spent several days searching for survivors in the rubble and several more weeks recovering bodies.

Morocco, on the other hand, is likely to require individuals with this expertise, as the country’s interior ministry reported that the death toll from the earthquake in the western High Atlas Mountains region had surpassed 1,300, with over 1,800 people injured. Rescue efforts were ongoing to locate survivors in the rubble.