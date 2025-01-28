JAMMU, JANUARY 28: Elaborating the people friendly measures initiated by the present government, Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, today said that steps are underway to ensure transformation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Deputy Chief Minister was speaking at a conclave “Badalta Jammu and Kashmir” organised by Gulistan News Network here.

The conclave was attended by Minister for Health and Education, Sakeena Itoo, Minister for Agriculture and Horticulture, Javaid Dar, Minister for FCS&CA, Satish Sharma, Legislators, DDC members, Intellectuals, Academicians, Media persons and people from different fields.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that ever since the present government has taken over several steps have been taken to ensure Jammu and Kashmir comes up as most developed part of India. “These flagships programmes would ensure that the socio-economic and developmental initiatives get a fillip and people get benefitted”, he maintained.

While responding to a query, the Deputy Chief Minister said that we are committed to restoration of special status to J&K. He said that both Prime Minister and Home Minister have already promised restoration of the statehood and we are looking forward for fulfilment of the promise.

While referring to the initiatives undertaken to streamline the Mining operations, the Deputy Chief Minister said that strict enforcement has been ensured to stop illegal extraction of minerals. He said that mechanism has also been devised for safeguard the ecology of the region While undertaking such activities.

Responding to another query, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the Government would take necessary steps for revitalising the local industry by way of necessary interventions.” We are committed towards revitalising and catalysing the local industrial sector, so that the economy of the region gets requisite boost. This would also go a long way in ensuring creation of jobs to our skilled and non skilled youth”, he emphasized.

Referring to increasing the connectivity in rural and far flung areas, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the government is actively perusing the provision of 4 lane roads to the Pir Panchal road network so that the travelling time gets reduced and people get benefitted.

The government has already taken it up with the concerned Union Ministry, he said and added that we are also taking up the issue of rail connectivity to other parts of Jammu and Kashmir with the Centre so that an elaborate network of railways is established for the convenience of general masses.

The inaugural session of the conclave was attended by the Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, Advisor to Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani and other dignitaries.