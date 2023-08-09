Hero MotoCorp Ltd. has decided to temporarily halt the acceptance of bookings for the new Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycle in India.

This decision comes after the company received an astonishing influx of more than 25,500 orders for the model. Hero MotoCorp initiated the bookings for the eagerly anticipated motorcycle in partnership with the iconic American brand, Harley-Davidson Inc., and was met with an overwhelming response from the Indian market.

The Harley-Davidson X440, a collaborative creation of Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson, has struck a chord with motorcycle enthusiasts across the country. The tremendous demand witnessed in just a single month since the commencement of bookings highlights the resonance of the new model’s features and design elements with Indian riders.

The decision to temporarily halt bookings is aimed at ensuring a smooth and efficient fulfillment process for the surge in orders received.