Statehood a right, not favor: Omar’s sons

Srinagar, Nov 30: Zahir Abdullah and Zamir Abdullah, sons of chief minister Omar Abdullah, today said that statehood was not a favor but people’s right and that ‘Delhi must clarify when it was going to restore the same’.

The two youngsters interacted with youth heard grievances, and discussed pressing political issues, including the demand for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood.

Talking to news reporters, Zamir Abdullah called on the central government to provide clarity on the statehood issue. “Statehood is not a favor from Delhi; it is the constitutional right of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. “The government must transparently communicate its plans for restoring it.”

Zamir further said the need for unity between the two regions. “The people of Jammu and Kashmir have given their mandate for keeping the two regions united, not divided. It’s imperative to respect this sentiment,” he added.

During the visit, Zahir Abdullah highlighted their commitment to addressing public concerns. “We are visiting areas where people have voted for us to understand their issues firsthand. Our promise to the people is to reach every place, even those neglected by politicians in the past,” he said.

MLA Sajad Shaheen praised the visit, describing it as a morale booster for the region’s youth. “Youth engagement is vital for shaping our future. Visits like these allow young people to voice their concerns directly to leaders like Zahir and Zamir,” he said, stressing the importance of empowering youth in the political discourse.