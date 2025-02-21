SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 21: State Taxes Department on Friday organised a workshop on Empowering Women and Ensuring Safety at workplaces.

The programme was held under the guidance of Commissioner State Taxes, PK Bhat. Besides Tabasum Kamili, Deputy Commissioner Appeals who presided over the programme, the event was attended by Additional Commissioner State Taxes Kashmir Parveez Ahmad Raina, and various other officers.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Commissioner Appeals, emphasized the importance of collective efforts in combating harassment, ensuring strict enforcement of laws, and fostering a culture of respect and safety for women. Guest speaker Dr. Aneeda, Assistant Professor at Kashmir University said that women harassment is not just an act but a deep-rooted mindset that must be challenged. “Empowerment begins with awareness, but true change comes with action. It is our collective duty to educate, report, and stand up against all forms of harassment.”, she said.

The workshop witnessed thought-provoking discussions led by esteemed Inspector Qaisar Qureshi & Inspector Monisa, along with the dedicated efforts of organizing fellow Parveiz Kawoosa. Their insights emphasized the need for strict legal enforcement, community awareness, and a proactive approach to tackling harassment in all spheres of life.

The session also featured poetic renditions by Nasir Ahmad, whose verses beautifully captured the struggles and resilience of women, leaving a lasting impact on the audience. In his address, Additional Commissioner State Taxes Kashmir emphasized that women harassment is not just an individual struggle but a societal failure which demands urgent action from all corners. He highlighted that true empowerment begins when every woman feels safe, heard, and respected, not just in laws and policies but in everyday reality. The session concluded with a vote of thanks by Shahnawaz Shah Deputy Commissioner Enforcement Central Kashmir acknowledging the contributions of all participants and reaffirming the commitment to a safer society.