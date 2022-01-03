Imran Khan’s former wife Reham Khan has called Pakistan a “state of cowards, thugs and the greedy” after her car was allegedly fired at Islamabad last night.

In a series of tweets, Reham asked if this is “Imran Khan’s New Pakistan”. She wrote that she had “just changed” the vehicle and that her secretary and driver were in the car.

“On the way back from my nephew’s marriage my car just got fired at & two men on a motorbike held vehicle at gunpoint!! I had just changed vehicles. My PS & driver were in the car. This is Imran Khan’s New Pakistan? Welcome to the state of cowards, thugs & the greedy!!,” she tweeted.

Reham, who is known to criticize the Pakistan government on several issues, added in another tweet that the “so-called government should be held accountable”.

It’s 9 am

My PS & team has not had a minute of sleep & the FIR still has not been registered in Shams Colony Police Station Islamabad. Investigation is ongoing. Waiting for a copy of the FIR. — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) January 3, 2022

“I choose to live & die like the average Pakistani in Pakistan. Whether it was a cowardly targeted attack or just the state of lawlessness on the main highway of the twin cities…this so-called government should be held accountable for it! For my homeland I can take a bullet!” she wrote.

She said that while she doesn’t fear death or injury, she is concerned about those who work for her. Asked if her staff, who were in the car at the time of the shooting, are fine, Khan they are safe but “angry and shaken”.

She then went on to tweet that she had filed a police complaint and was waiting for a copy of the FIR.

“Imagine how slow the procedure is. We have all been awake all night & they are questioning a shaken-up victim instead. I don’t fear death or injury but I am outraged & concerned about those who work for me,” she tweeted.