SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 11: Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo today chaired the 7th State Broadband Committee (SBC) meeting for the smooth implementation of the National Broadband Mission (NBM) across Jammu & Kashmir at the Civil Secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by Committee members, including the Commissioner Secretary of Forest, Ecology & Environment; Commissioner Secretary of the Information Technology Department; the Commissioner Secretary of the Housing & Urban Development Department; the Secretary of Public Works (R&B) Department; the Member Convenor, Addl. DGT, J&K LSA, DoT, Jammu; CGM, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd., J&K, representatives of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) and Digital Infrastructure Providers Association(DIPA).

Principal Secretary Power Development Department; Secretary Rural Development & Panchayat Raj; DCs of Jammu, Samba, Udhampur, Srinagar, Shopian, and Baramulla districts also attended the meeting.

The meeting deliberated at length on action points of 6th SBC meeting decisions: 4G Saturation Project being executed by BSNL; RoW; 5G implementation Plan; Call Before u Dig (CBuD); BharatNet/Amended BharatNet Project and other issues.

While addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary called for intensifying the saturation of implementation of the National Broadband Mission in Jammu and Kashmir. He maintained that seminal progress has been achieved and enjoined upon officers for greater coordination among departments and agencies to resolve impediments at the earliest to achieve the target.

The Chief Secretary directed DCs to conduct DLTC meetings for CBuD and resolution of site allotment issues for the erection of towers at the district level.

While reviewing the provision of electricity connections to Mobile Towers, the Chief Secretary instructed the concerned to reflect the actual position on the ground and update the entire data.

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary reviewed the status of RoW applications received, approved, rejected, withdrawn, in-process, and pending cases. In the future, he directed the integration of CBuD with the GatiShakti portal for the management of overall progress and fast-tracking applications.