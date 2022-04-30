State Bank of India has invited applications from eligible candidates for various posts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the details.

Post:

System Officer (Test Engineer) Grade: JMGS-I

Basic Qualification (Compulsory): BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) or equivalent qualification from recognised University/ Institute.

ADVERTISEMENT

System Officer (Web Developer) Grade: JMGS-I

Basic Qualification (Compulsory): BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) or equivalent qualification from recognised University/ Institute.

System Officer (Performance/ Senior Automation Test Engineer) Grade: MMGS-II

Basic Qualification (Compulsory): BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) or equivalent qualification from recognised University/ Institute.

System Officer (Project Manager) Grade: MMGS-III

Basis Qualification (Compulsory): BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) or equivalent qualification from recognised University/ Institute Certification (Compulsory): – PMP Certification from Project Management Institute (PMI), USA as on 31.03.2022

System Officer (Project Manager) Grade: SMGS-IV

Basic Qualification (Compulsory): BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) or equivalent qualification from recognised University/ Institute.

Certification (Compulsory): PMP Certification from Project Management Institute (PMI),

Salary:

Junior Management Grade Scale I (JMGS I) 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840

Middle Management Grade Scale-II (MMGS II) 48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810

Middle Management Grade Scale III (MMGS III) 63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230

How to Apply

Candidates should have a valid email ID which should be kept active till the declaration of the result. It will help him/her in getting call letters etc. by email.

Guidelines For Filling Online Application

i. Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on the SBI website https://bank.sbi/web/careers and pay the application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc.

ii. Candidates should first scan their latest photograph and signature. Online application will not be registered unless the candidate uploads his/her photo and signature as specified on the online registration page (under ‘How to Upload Documents”).

iii. Candidates should fill out the application carefully. Once the application is filled in completely, the candidate should submit the same. In the event of a candidate not being able to fill the application in one go, he can save the information already entered. When the information/ application is saved, a provisional registration number and password are generated by the system and displayed on the screen. The candidate should note down the registration number and password. They can re-open the saved application using the registration number and password and edit the particulars if needed. This facility for editing the saved information will be available three times only. Once the application is filled out completely, the candidate should submit the same and proceed for online payment of a fee.

iv. After registering online, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the system-generated online application forms.