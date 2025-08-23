Startup Kashmir hosts ‘Saturday Mentorship Program’

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 23: Startup Kashmir today successfully hosted its weekly Saturday Mentorship Program, uniting aspiring and established entrepreneurs from across the region. The session, titled “Building Globally Relevant Startups From Kashmir: How Local Startups Can Access Global Markets,” featured Khair Ull Nissa Shah as the keynote speaker. Khair Ull Nissa Shah, NEOM Executive Director at the World Trade Center (India), has been widely recognized as Women CEO of the Year 2023, one of the Top 50 Global Inspirational Women 2023, and ET Realty’s Iconic Women awardee in 2022.

In her address, Shah shared insights on how Kashmiri startups can position themselves on the global map, stressing that even small ventures have the potential to scale with the right strategy and vision. She addressed key challenges faced by Kashmiri entrepreneurs, including limited access to capital, mentorship gaps, and infrastructural constraints. Enriching the session with real-world examples of both successful and failed global brands, Shah emphasized resilience, innovation, and adaptability. She urged entrepreneurs to “start small” and build gradually through creativity and persistence, rather than waiting for ideal conditions.

The highly interactive session featured a lively Q&A, during which she offered practical, tailored advice to participants on product design, market research, digital outreach, and scaling strategies. Closing the session, Startup Kashmir founder and CEO Shahid Ansari encouraged participants to actively engage in such knowledge-sharing platforms to refine their vision and scale their ventures.