Mumbai: Celebrities Spark FOMO with Lavish New Year Escapes. From Kareena Kapoor’s ski trip in Switzerland to Sonakshi Sinha’s exploration of Egypt and Mira Rajput’s serene getaway in Bhutan, their social media posts offer a delightful visual feast. Some, like Orry and Uorfi Javed, embrace Goa’s vibrant party scene, while others such as Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday opt for undisclosed private destinations. Even power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli reunite in South Africa with their adorable daughter, Vamika, to ring in the New Year.

The glamor extends to Mumbai airport, bustling with celebrity sightings like Aditya Roy Kapur, Katrina Kaif, and Randeep Hooda jetting off to undisclosed holiday spots. Sunny Leone’s globetrotting adventures, spanning from London to Kashmir, and Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s elegant New Year’s Eve in London highlight the stars painting their joy across the globe.

As we approach 2024, envy arises for the picturesque vacations and lavish festivities shared by our beloved celebrities. It offers a delightful peek into their lives filled with travel, love, and the promise of a brighter year ahead. Indeed, a Happy New Year!”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)