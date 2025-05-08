Starlink Gets Govt Nod for Satellite Communications Licence in India

Elon Musk’s satellite venture, Starlink, has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for a satcom licence, clearing the path for its long-anticipated entry into India’s telecom sector.

The LoI pertains to the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) licence, which Starlink had been pursuing for several years. The approval comes as India is engaged in bilateral trade talks with the U.S., aiming to counter reciprocal tariffs floated by former President Donald Trump.

Sources told that Starlink has agreed to comply with India’s regulatory framework, including data localisation, interception norms, and setting up a local command-and-control centre. “This step will bring in more competition and is a win for Indian internet consumers,” a source added.

The move follows recent interactions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Elon Musk, as well as meetings between SpaceX executives and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

The satcom approval adds to Musk’s growing presence in India, with Tesla also preparing to launch its electric cars in the country this year. The company has already secured showroom space in Delhi and Mumbai and plans to start with imports before establishing a local manufacturing unit.

Government officials see Starlink’s entry as a milestone in India’s telecom evolution, bringing a new communications medium to the country. “We’ve moved from landlines to mobiles, and now to data-driven apps like WhatsApp and FaceTime. Soon, satellite internet will be a major player,” an official noted.

While the GMPCS LoI marks a major step, Starlink will still need approvals from other agencies, including the Department of Space, before it can start accepting customer orders and commence operations.