Netizens have hailed Jammu and Kashmir doctor-turned-model Umar Riaz for taking a stand against VIP culture in Bigg Boss house.

It started when new VIPs, Rashami Desai, Devleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawan, and her husband Ritesh and Abhijit Bichukale, entered the house.

Ever since VIPs entered the house, they started to dominate the inmates It was Umar Riaz who stood against the VIP culture and strongly opposed the new members.

Abhijit tried to occupy Umar’s bed. But Umar vehemently opposed it and told Rakhi that he doesn’t care about their status.

Amid the growing tension, Rakhi’s husband Ritesh jumped into the argument and yelled at Umar challenging him to throw the VIP star badge on him. To which, Umar gave a savage reply: “Star kya, tujhe bhi uthake fek dunga.”

Netizens hailed Umar for taking a stand against VIP culture. “Kya bolu Bhai. Aaj Umar Riaz ne rakhi ka pati ko bola aapko bhi uta ke phek dunga… What a dialogue… Ban gaya bhai aap ka fan..” tweeted iaMahesh

“VIP gaya bhad mein hahahah. We love you bro Umar Riaz. keep it up,” tweeted Kareem Khan.

Umar Riaz has made a lot of headlines recently given his roller-coaster in Bigg Boss 15. His fight with Simba Nagpal who pushed him into a swimming pool and called him an ‘aantankwadi‘ was something that revealed the ugly side of this reality show.

Amidst all this, Umar has been in the news for his link-up with Bigg Boss 11 contestant Saba Khan.

Saba too has broken her silence about the rumors. “Even during the promotions, we were together and since then I have known him well and we share a strong bond. I won’t say that we both are dating. We both aren’t dating, but we like each other as human beings,” she said.

Later Bigg Boss host Salman Khan finally broke his silence and complimented Umar Riaz for controlling his temper in the House.

Salman Khan told him that he is playing a good game. Salman also pulled up contestant Pratik Sehajpal for bullying Rajiv Adatia. The host also pulled up the others in the show for not standing up for Rajiv when Pratik was bullying him.