Cybercrimes increased by 40% in J&K last year

Srinagar: National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has revealed that there have been 40 percent surge in cybercrimes in Jammu and Kashmir last year.

This is despite the pandemic and slow internet in Jammu and Kashmir last year.

Sextortion, fake news, blackmailing are some of the cybercrimes registered by the police in J&K last year.

From 73 cases in 2018 and 2019, 120 cases have been reported in 2020 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Out of these 120 cases, NCRB said 25 women have been the victim of cybercrimes in Jammu and Kashmir last year.

India recorded a total of 50,035 cases of cybercrime in 2020, which is an 11.8% increase from the previous year,

NCRB said 38 cases of publication and transmission of the obscene and sexually explicit act in electronic form were registered in the union territory in 2020. Of which, 12 were committed with a motive of sextortion.

Twenty-five cases related to Computer-Related Offences followed by five cases of cyber blackmailing.

NCRB data revealed that 15 cases of sharing or creating fake news on social media were reported last year.

Twenty-five cases under Copy Right Act, 1957 too were registered by the Cyber Crime department of Jammu and Kashmir police last year.

Not a single case of cyberstalking, data theft, online banking, and OTP frauds were registered by the police last year.

As per the NCRB data, there have been already 174 cases of cybercrime pending with the police.

During last year, NCRB said that 294 cases were taken for investigation by the police. At least 33 cases were disposed of by the police last year.

Alarmed by the reports of growing cybercrimes particularly ‘sextortion’ on social media, Jammu and Kashmir police had gone into an overdrive to alert the netizens about the online abusers and blackmailers early this year.