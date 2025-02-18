JAMMU, FEBRUARY 17: Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo today had an in-depth analysis of the features and functioning of the ‘Sehat App’ before it was dedicated to the public.

The application, which was developed by BISAG-N at the request of the Health & Medical Education Department, would serve as a single-stop solution for availing all patient and health practitioner-related services in J&K.

During a live demonstration of this application, the Chief Secretary assessed several of its features and appreciated both the Health Department and BISAG-N for making it a reality. He observed that this first version is itself a comprehensive application offering certain better services to patients and health practitioners through their smartphones.

The Chief Secretary further enjoined the concerned for onboarding all the health practitioners on this portal to make the application more comprehensive and useful for the users. He also advised them to look into making certain upgrades regarding the registration of doctors/ paramedics for home support and teleconsultation.

Regarding other services, the Chief Secretary asked for additional information about the high-end services of chemotherapy dialysis available in both public and private sectors here.

The Chief Secretary also asked to introduce an inventory of professionals certified in providing ‘Basic Life Support (BLS)’ support in case of emergencies and those of Advanced Life Support (ALS) givers to build the capacity of BLS givers to enhance their number and reach in different parts of the UT.

The Chief Secretary underscored the need to enrich it with the details of blood donors besides having API integration with other applications like e-WIN, ABDM, and other relevant ones. He called on them to further augment it with services like home delivery of drugs activity calendars of different Medical Colleges and National Institutions for the benefit of medical students and practitioners.

The Chief Secretary also asked for introducing a payment gateway in the same application so that users do not have to look helter-skelter to complete their appointments or carry out diagnostic tests in medical facilities. He asked for sending health alerts to the users at times of need or any emergency.

Secretary, H&ME, Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah, gave a detailed description of the features embedded in the ‘Sehat App.’ He revealed that the application has been developed on the lines as envisaged by the Chief Secretary himself. He said that it is a comprehensive one-stop solution for different services offered by the Department in addition to extending resources to the medics for building their capacity and training.

He further said that the app offers patient services, facilities for the general public, facilities for healthcare professionals, medical students, their skill development, health insurance, and helpline assistance to people for different purposes, together with a chatbot to ask queries and seek customized answers.

It was explained that services like seeking online registrations in outside hospitals like PGIMER, Chandigarh, and AIIMS, along with other ABDM empanelled ones and some major private hospitals existing outside the UT, can be secured through this application.

Moreover, it was added that detailed information, contacts, and GIS-based locations had been provided about thousands of health institutions, Ayush Centres, diagnostic facilities (MRI/CT Scan, etc.), dental centers, physiotherapy centers, drug de-addiction centers, blood banks, immunization centers, and pharmacies is available over this application.

Medical practitioners available for teleconsultation all over the country, especially from AIIMS, are also available with provision for the registration of others. It was divulged that registration forms of practitioners would be forwarded to the concerned CMO for their authentication so that only genuine professionals are available to serve the public.

The meeting was apprised that the application offers IEC material for dealing with different diseases and emergencies like neglected tropical diseases, snake bites, seasonal threats, and health advisories to be issued from time to time.

It is a one-stop solution for different kinds of facilities, including the awareness regarding adolescent, geriatric, and other specialized care required by different population groups here. The app has been supplemented with an AI-based smart bot to generate customized information about different health situations and a centralized helpline to seek assistance from the public at large. They can even give their feedback on the app by filling in the feedback form to be directly submitted to the developers for making necessary corrections to make the user interface better with each passing day.