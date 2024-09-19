Stage set for PM Modi’s first poll rally in Srinagar today

Srinagar, Sep 18: Multi-tier security arrangements have been made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Sher-e-Kashmir Park here on Thursday.

It will be the first big rally of the BJP in Kashmir since the announcement of the elections. BJP has fielded just 19 candidates from Kashmir and left many seats for ‘like-minded’ Independent candidates and parties.

The venue of the PM’s speech has already been secured and arrangements are being made, said officials, adding that additional police and para-military forces will be deployed in the city and its adjoining areas. Three-tier security will be in place around the venue, said the officials. Snipers and sharpshooters will also be positioned in the buildings around the venue. BJP leaders say that they expect 20,000 to 30,000 people to attend the rally, in which many senior BJP leaders and some party candidates from Srinagar will be present.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir V K Birdhi said that foolproof security arrangements will be in place for the rally.

“We have made multi-tier security arrangements for PM’s visit,” he said.

This is the third visit of PM Modi to Kashmir this year. PM visited Kashmir in March and addressed a big rally in Bakshi stadium. He again visited SKICC to attend Yoga celebrations in June. BJP leaders are hopeful that the PM’s presence in Kashmir will make a big difference for the party. “PM Modi has a good support base so his campaign will bring votes for the party,” said J&K BJP spokesman Sajid Yousuf.

The rally is expected to be a grand affair, with thousands of BJP supporters and locals anticipated to attend.

The event is being seen as a crucial moment in the run-up to the Assembly elections, which are expected to be held later this year.

Last month BJP devised a list of 40 leaders who will lead the election campaign in Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president J P Nadda, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also included in the list of 40-star campaigners submitted by the party to the Election Commission for the first phase of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Manohar Lal Khattar, G Kishan Reddy, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Jitendra Singh, and former union ministers Anurag Thakur and Smriti Irani and Gen (Retd.) V K Singh besides Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur are other prominent faces who will visit Jammu and Kashmir during the campaigning.

The three-phased assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled for September 18, 25, and October 1. The counting of votes will be taken up on October 4.

In a letter addressed to the Election Commission, BJP national general secretary and in-charge headquarters Arun Singh said the list of the 40-star campaigners of the party may be treated as valid for the remaining phases “unless we forward an amended list” within the prescribed time limit.

The list also included former BJP general secretary and recently appointed election in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir Ram Madhav, party national general secretary in charge Jammu and Kashmir Tarun Chugh, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina, Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma, Rajya Sabha member Ghulam Ali Khatana, General secretary (organization) Ashok Kaul and Jammu and Kashmir BJP vice president Sofi Yousuf.