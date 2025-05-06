SSR published for Budgam, Nagrota ACs 

SRINAGAR, MAY 5: Special Summary Revision (SSR), 2025 concluded in the two Assembly Constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir, viz, 27-Budgam in district Budgam and 77-Nagrota in Jammu district.

The final Electoral Rolls for these two Assembly Constituencies have been published today by the respective Electoral Registration Officers under the schedule notified by the Election Commission of India. The Electoral Rolls have been handed over to the representatives of Political Parties by the concerned DEO and EROs.

As part of pre-revision activities, rationalisation of polling stations of 27-Budgam and 77-Nagrota ACs was completed recording an increase of 17 polling stations in Budgam AC and 5 in Nagrota AC, thus raising the total number of Polling stations to 173 and 150 respectively.

The revision exercise involved intensive door-to-door verification and updating by the Booth Level Officers (BLOs), focused enrolment drives for young voters (18–19 years), women, Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), senior citizens, and marginalised groups through multiple awareness campaigns under the SVEEP programme. The initiatives greatly helped in promoting the participation of eligible citizens besides emphasising the commitment of the Election Commission towards the inclusion of all eligible electors, facilitating the smooth conduct of the entire electoral process.

The first of its kind, a state-of-the-art mobile van, “Democracy on Wheels,” was made available by the Chief Electoral Officer, UT of J&K, in collaboration with J&K Bank for showcasing the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the voting process, procedures for obtaining EPIC Cards and use of ICT apps such as the Voter Helpline App and C-Vigil. These tools were extensively used by the EROs to create awareness among the citizens, especially in educational institutions.

The electoral rolls are now available for public inspection in the offices of respective District Election Offices, Electoral Registration Officers, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers concerned, as well as the polling stations. Besides, online access is also available at the official website of the CEO J&K, i.e., https://ceojk.nic.in.

The Chief Electoral Officer has advised all the electors of Budgam and Nagrota Assembly Constituencies to check their names in the final rolls and report any discrepancy to their concerned ERO/BLO. “In case any person is aggrieved by any decision of the ERO, he/she can file an appeal to the District Magistrate concerned under Section 24(a) of the RP Act, 1950.

The Chief Electoral Officer extended gratitude to all stakeholders including electoral staff, political parties, media, civil society and citizens for their cooperation and active participation in making this special summary revision a success.