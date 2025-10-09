SSP Pulwama Moved Out of J&K Under Inter-Cadre Transfer

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has relieved Indian Police Service (IPS) officer P.D. Nitya from her duties in the Union Territory following her inter-cadre transfer to Rajasthan.

According to Government Order No. 483-Home of 2025 issued by the Home Department, Civil Secretariat, Jammu and Kashmir, SSP Pulwama P.D. Nitya, an IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre (2016 batch), has been relieved with effect from October 8, 2025, to join the Rajasthan cadre.

The order was issued in pursuance of communication from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, dated June 19, 2025, and after approval by the competent authority. It was signed by Principal Secretary to the Government, Chandraker Bharti (IAS), and issued by Under Secretary Monish Kumar (JKAS).

The official communication reads that the officer is relieved “on account of her inter-cadre transfer to the said cadre,” thereby ending her tenure in Jammu and Kashmir where she was serving as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pulwama.

Copies of the order have been forwarded to key administrative offices, including the Director General of Police, J&K; the Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor; the Chief Secretary, J&K; and the Chief Secretary, Government of Rajasthan, among others. [KNT]