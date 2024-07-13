SSM College of Engineering launches special course on AI & ML

SRINAGAR, JULY 13: SSM College of Engineering launched a special course on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) courses on Saturday.

This initiative marks a significant step forward of providing cutting-edge education and equipping our students with the skills needed to excel in the rapidly evolving tech industry.

On this occasion, Surinder Ambardar Senior Leader & Former MLC, Dr. Ramji Raghavan, Chairperson Navam Innovation Foundation, Dr. Assif Assad, Sr. Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science Engineering IUST, Awantipora were present.

Dr. Assif Assad, delivered a special lecture on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) and gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the role of Artificial Intelligence in the global technology emergence and its different facets and challenges ahead. He also answered the questions from the students on the subject Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

Dr. Ramji Raghavan spoke about the value and importance of creativity in day today life. He also highlighted the crucial roles of curiosity, skills, and confidence in the said field.

Surinder Ambardar while speaking said that this course shall help the students in enhancement of their skill level so as to compete the competitive market in the industry.

Dr. Sajad Hussain Din, Principal of the College thanked the guest speakers and other participants present in the event.