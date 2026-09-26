SRR Ring Road Phase-I eyes Dec-end opening

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 26: In a bid to expedite the ongoing works on Srinagar Ring Road (SRR) Phase-I, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg today conducted an extensive inspection of the 46-kilometre stretch from Galandar to Narbal to assess the progress of the project and address issues hampering its timely completion.

The Divisional Commissioner was accompanied by the Deputy Commissioners of Pulwama and Budgam in their respective jurisdictions, besides Project Director NHAI, SSP Traffic Rural, engineers from KPDCL, KPTCL, PHE, R&B and I&FC, DFOs, contractors and NHAI advisor.

At the outset of the tour, the Project Director NHAI briefed the Divisional Commissioner on the status of various components of Phase-I. It was informed that 143 culverts, 23 minor bridges, 3 major bridges, 18 light vehicular underpasses, 2 flyover-cum-interchanges, 6 overpasses, 12 syphons and 107 HPCs have been completed so far.

During the inspection, the Divisional Commissioner visited several locations along the alignment and reviewed ongoing works, including the shifting and height clearance of transmission towers, construction of underpasses and connectivity to artillery roads.

He directed KPTCL to undertake parallel works for the erection of new transmission towers to minimise power shutdowns during the shifting process and avoid inconvenience to the general public. He also called for augmentation of the workforce to ensure that the stipulated timelines are met.

The Divisional Commissioner further directed the Project Director, NHAI, to take up the matter of bridge load testing with NIT on priority so that the process is completed without unnecessary delay.

He also stressed the need to establish road connectivity to NIFT and the airport in consultation with all concerned stakeholders, including the Airport Authority, Air Force and BSF. He called for resolving all associated issues in advance through coordinated efforts among the departments concerned.

At the conclusion of the tour at Narbal, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir said that Phase-I of the Srinagar Ring Road extends for 46 kilometres from Galandar to Narbal.

He said that the primary objective of the visit was to assess the progress of the project, review the issues affecting its execution and identify measures to facilitate the contractors in completing the works within the stipulated timeline.

Regarding the completion schedule, he said that efforts are being expedited to make the Phase-I stretch motorable by the end of December. He added that local representatives and MLAs have also been raising the issue of early completion of the project to provide service to the people.

On the issue of transmission towers, the Divisional Commissioner said that NHAI had highlighted the constraints caused by the existing towers. He, however, clarified that there are currently no pending issues regarding land compensation or utility shifting, as these matters have been completed by the District Administration.

Regarding connectivity to Budgam town, he said that NHAI would internally process a proposal aimed at ensuring that Budgam town also derives benefit from the Srinagar Ring Road project.