Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is all set to make his directorial debut with the show `Stardom’.

The star kid is working rigorously to make sure his series is a smashing success and has now begun filming the series in Mumbai.

The Six-Part series will focus on the history of Hindi Cinema along with various cameos.

Lakshya Lawani will play a lead role in the series. There are also reports that Ranbir Kapoor has shot for a cameo. This is going to be the star kid’s first-ever collaboration with Ranbir.

Along with Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar has also made a guest appearance in Stardom, thus intriguing the interest of the audiences when Aryan Khan confirmed his debut earlier in December.

Aryan shared a picture confirming his debut as a filmmaker. In the picture that Aryan Khan shared, we can see a booklet kept on a table. It has ‘For Aryan Khan’ written on it in big letters. Sharing this picture Aryan wrote, “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action.”