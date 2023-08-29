In what can only be described as a testament to Shah Rukh Khan’s enduring popularity and the immense anticipation surrounding his upcoming film ‘Jawan,’ the Bollywood superstar’s latest project has managed to rake in a staggering Rs 1.2 crore even before its official release date.

‘Jawan,’ undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated films of 2023, has whipped fans into a frenzy of excitement. Eager to secure their spots for the cinematic spectacle, enthusiasts wasted no time in snapping up advance booking tickets, resulting in a complete sell-out within minutes of the bookings opening.

This unprecedented demand for advance bookings has translated into substantial pre-release earnings, with ‘Jawan’ amassing an impressive Rs 1.2 crore. The film’s buzz has resonated not only within India but also across international markets, further contributing to its phenomenal success in advance ticket sales.

The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’ is set to be a major cinematic event upon its release, and these astounding pre-release earnings only serve to underscore its status as one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year. Fans are now counting down the days until they can witness this cinematic extravaganza on the big screen when the film hits theaters on its scheduled release date.