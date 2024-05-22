SRK Recreates Iconic Pose as KKR Qualify for IPL Final; Suhana, AbRam React

Kolkata Knight Riders once again showed their true mettle and brutally thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 match of IPL 2024 on Tuesday in Ahmedabad. Batting first, SRH had a horrific day as they got bundled out for 159 with Mitchell Star taking a three-wicket haul. Later, skipper Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer scored 58* and 51* runs respectively and took KKR across the line in just 13.4 overs, with eight wickets in hand. With this victory, KKR have entered the final of IPL 2024.

After registering the big win, Team KKR and their co-owner and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, took a victory lap inside the Narendra Modi stadium to thank the fans for their support.

During the lap, Shah Rukh Khan gave his fans a visual treat by doing his popular, signature pose. Seeing this, SRK’s children Suhana and AbRam giggled and smilingly looked at each other.

“Elated by the performance, the responsibility was important, we stood up for each other, extremely happy with the performances. The rejuvenation was important for us. When you travel so much. It’s important to stay in the present. Today was the day we had to maximise, we did it and that’s what we thrive on,” said KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer after the match.

“I think the way every bowler stood up to this occasion, the way they came in and took wickets, that was imperative. The attitude and approach of all bowlers was to take wickets and they did. When you have a variety in the bowling line-up, it’s mesmerising. They have been true in terms of their work ethics, hopefully we keep performing,” he added.

The Pat Cummins-led side will get another crack at making the final. SRH will take the winner of the Eliminator between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai on Friday.

