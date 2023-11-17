Agencies

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan on Thursday, played host to football icon David Beckham at his residence, Mannat. The private party followed a star-studded gathering hosted by Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja in honour of the footballer, on his visit to Mumbai.

A viral video doing the rounds online, sees a car arriving at Mannat, with the footballer’s staff seated in the front seat, while Beckham sat in the back passenger’s seat.

Other videos online show a line of luxury cars making their way to the actor’s residence. However, neither did Beckham, nor any of the other guests stop to pose for the shutterbug on their arrival at Khan’s home.

While fans wait for SRK or Beckham to drop the first pics from last night’s bash, B-town has flooded social media with gorgeous photos of the footballer and their time together at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium followed by a party at Sonam Kapoor’s residence.

The star-studded bash saw a bunch of familiar faces including Anil Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Shanaya Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Sanjay Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, and Karisma Kapoor.





A host of Bollywood celebrities had gathered to witness India clench victory over New Zealand in the 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-final. When they weren’t busy watching the match, the celebs had their fan moment, posing with Becks for selfies.