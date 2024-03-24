Srinagar’s tulip garden opens for public

Srinagar, Mar 23: Asia’s biggest tulip garden was thrown open for the public on Saturday.

According to the officials, this year the garden will bloom with 17 lakh flowers of different varieties with a boast of five new flower varieties.

An officer from the floriculture department said they added five new varieties of flowers and that the visitors will witness 1.7 million tulips in the garden.

“The moment has come when the tulip garden has been thrown open to the public. Both national and international tourists are visiting the garden the cherish the beauty of tulips,” he said.

As locals and tourists jostled to get a glimpse of the iconic garden on its opening day, the officials said that in the coming days, the garden will be its full bloom.

The picturesque garden, located on the foothills of the Zabarwan mountain range and banks of majestic Dal Lake – has multiple varieties of red, yellow, and pink early-blooming and late-blooming tulip bulbs.