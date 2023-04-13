Srinagar, Apr 12: Forget about street foods that catch the eyes of passerby everywhere, a Srinagar youth has come up with a different and creative dish, which is swiftly becoming a favourite food stuff for the people in the ongoing month of Ramadan.

Numan Ahmad Bhat, who has pursued B Sc in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, has come up with Biryani-Samosa. He has the fresh creative dish after Chapli Kabab Burger, Shaami Kabab Sandwich, Keema Quiche and Keema Donuts.

Biryani Samosa is Numan Bhat’s new creative dish, which he said is being sold like hot cakes these days at his own outlet namely ‘Aafiyatos’ at Kathi Darwaza area of Rainawari, which he opened just a year ago.

Numan has left the job after spending one year at one of the hotels as he said that he was capable of doing something and thus opened up his own food unit. The Srinagar youth has got family support to build his career according to his choice.

“I have opened up my unit in March 2022. So far, only the kitchen is ready at present, but we have started taking orders in bulk,” he said.

About the creative dish, he said the Biryani Samosa—combination of two different things came all of a sudden in his mind.

“We make chicken Samosa for our customers in Ramadan. All of a sudden, I got an idea just a few days back to use Biryani instead of chicken while preparing Samosa. I asked my family to taste yet another creative dish and I got a positive response from my family as well as my friends. A video of the dish has also gone viral on social media,” he said.

He added that they have been getting orders about the new dish from the people.

“In terms of name and marketing, there has been good progress in just one year. I am aspiring to come up with three-four such outlets in Srinagar more. I have already come up with creative dishes and will try to come up with such delicacies in the future as well,” he said—(KNO)