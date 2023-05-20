Smart cities are urban areas that leverage technology, data, and connectivity to enhance the quality of life and improve the efficiency of services and infrastructure. The importance of smart cities lies in the numerous benefits they offer to both individuals and society as a whole. Srinagar has just started taking baby steps towards being smart as a city. What till a few months back looked like another futile waste of public money like before, now looks like a foundation of a new and modern urban infrastructure. Not only are parts of Srinagar beginning to gleam but they are also getting rare thumbs up from the general public. But before all this, we as citizens must also understand what smart cities mean. Smart cities are created to improve the overall well-being of their residents. By integrating technology into various aspects of urban life, they aim to provide better access to essential services such as healthcare, education, transportation, and public safety. Smart infrastructure, including smart grids and intelligent transportation systems, can reduce congestion, save time, and enhance convenience for citizens. Smart cities prioritize environmental sustainability by adopting green technologies and practices. They focus on reducing energy consumption, minimizing carbon emissions, and optimizing resource management. Smart buildings with energy-efficient systems, smart waste management, and smart water systems are some examples of sustainability initiatives in smart cities. By promoting eco-friendly practices, smart cities contribute to a more sustainable future. Smart cities utilize data and analytics to make informed decisions about urban planning and development. By collecting and analyzing real-time data from various sources, including sensors and IoT devices, city authorities can gain insights into traffic patterns, energy usage, waste management, and more. This information enables them to optimize resource allocation, design efficient transportation networks, and respond promptly to emerging challenges. Smart cities employ advanced technologies to enhance public safety and emergency response systems. Video surveillance, facial recognition, and sensor networks help monitor public spaces and identify potential security threats. Additionally, data analytics and predictive modeling enable authorities to proactively detect and respond to emergencies, reducing response times and improving overall safety for residents. Smart cities foster innovation and economic growth by attracting technology companies, startups, and entrepreneurs. The presence of cutting-edge infrastructure, digital connectivity, and a skilled workforce creates an environment conducive to innovation and entrepreneurship. Smart cities often become hubs for research and development, leading to the creation of new industries, job opportunities, and economic prosperity. Thanks to the LG administration, Srinagar is looking stunningly beautiful. From new-look Polo View to Jhelum Riverfront and from smart electric buses to new cycle tracks, Srinagar is truly becoming smart. What was unimaginable a few years back is becoming a reality. Our city planners too deserve the kudos as they were consistently under pressure from the public after some construction-related inconvenience. Our shopkeepers, transporters, and local people too deserve a pat for being patient to see Srinagar become the city of their dreams. No city can become smart without its citizens. Smart cities are the perfect example of public and private. The onus now lies on the public as well on how well they use and how quickly they own up to the modern infrastructure and take ownership of the assets.

