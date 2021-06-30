Srinagar to host two-day regional conference on ‘Good Governance Practices’

A two day Regional Conference on the theme “Replication of Good Governance Practices” will be held in Srinagar on July 01 and 02.

The Conference is being organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Administration.

The Conference will take place at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) through semi-virtual mode.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent charge) of the Ministry of DONER, Minister of State for PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions; Atomic Energy & Space along with Manoj Sinha, Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, will inaugurate the 2-day event.

Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Sanjay Singh, Secretary, DAR&PG will also address the Inaugural Session.

V Srinivas, Additional Secretary (AR&PG) will Chair the inaugural Session on the topic “Innovation (Centre)”. In the post lunch session, presentations will be made on Innovations (States), and Innovations (Districts). On the second day, presentations will be made on ‘Administrative Innovations in J&K’, ‘Aspirational Districts”, “Annual Credit Plan” and “Swachh Bharat”.

The focus of the Conference is Administrative innovations in which following Innovations will be showcased during the Conference:- (i) Innovations in Financial Inclusion – Aapka Bank Aapke Dwar; (ii) UDAN-UdeDeshkaAamNaagrik; (iii) One Nation One Ration Card National Portability; (iv) NIC- e-Office; (v) Kumbh Mela; (vi) Multiple Innovations and Extensive Reforms in Examination Systems and Processes in Bihar School Examination Board; (vii) Decentralised system of Micro Composting Centres (MCC) and Material Recovery Facilities (MRF) for efficient solid waste management; (viii) Conversion of Abandoned quarries as Water Reservoirs and Tertiary Treatment of Waste Water; (ix) Bleed With Pride; (x) Smart Classes Initiative -Annupur; (xi) Palle Pragathi App (Village progress Tracker App)- Narayanpet; (xii) Chandauli Black Rice; (xiii) Recycle plastic waste for Road Construction; (xiv) Ayushman Bharat – PMJAY; (xv) Covid Management in J&K; (xvi) Back to Village in J&K; (xvii) Panchayati Raj in J&K; (xviii) Enhancing Learning Outcomes in aspirational district Goalpara; (xix) Aspirational Districts – Kupwara and Baramula, J&K; (xxii) Annual Credit Plan in the Districts of Meerut, Belagavi, Kargil and Warangal; and (xiii) Implementation of Swachh Bharat in Indore, Mehsana and Godavari East Districts and Srinagar Municipal area.

The Regional Conference takes forward the learnings from the Regional Conference on “Replication of Good Governance Practices in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh” held at Jammu on November 15-16, 2019, the Regional Conference on “Ek Bharat Shresht Bharat with Focus on Jal Shakti and Disaster Management” held at Jammu on November 30-December 1, 2019, and the Regional Conference on “Improving Public Service Delivery – Role of Governments” held at Nagpur on December 21-22, 2019.

Delegates from 10 States/Union Territories will participate in the Conference. Around 400 delegates from Jammu & Kashmir and 300 delegates from other States will participate in the conference through semi-virtual mode.

The e-Magazine titled ‘MINIMUM GOVERNMENT, MAXIMUM GOVERNANCE’ (MGMG), comprising of write-ups on select Administrative Innovations will be released during the Conference.

The SushasanSankalp: Kashmir Ghoshana/Behtar Nizam E Hakumat- Kashmir Aelamia/Good Governance: Kashmir Resolution will be adopted in the Valedictory Session.

The main objective of the Conference is to bring national and state level organizations on the same platform to share experiences in Administrative Innovations, Welfare Programs, Digital Governance, Citizen Centric Governance and Capacity Building and Personnel Administration etc.