Srinagar to get metro rail soon, project sent for approval to centre: LG

Srinagar: The government on Monday said that Metro will come in Srinagar very soon, saying that the Jammu and Kashmir administration has sanctioned it and the sane has been sent for the approval of central government.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on the sidelines of the inaugural function said that twin smart cities including Jammu and Srinagar will see many projects including car parking and others.

He added that work on car parking and beautification of the smart cities are going on, adding that places are being identified for the beautification and other processes.

Sinha also stated that the government has come up with a parking slot for 315 vehicles here and the space will be increased for more vehicles in coming days.

“In Smart City, there are many projects, which would come up very soon,” he said, adding that Administrative Council has sanctioned the project of metro in Srinagar and has sent for approval to central government. “I hope the cabinet in centre would approve the project at earliest,” he said.

He also stated that it was for the first that people in Kashmir witnessed electricity during snowfall—(KNO)