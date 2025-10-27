Srinagar Smart City Project: Rs. 792.92 Crore Spent So Far, No Part-II Proposed Yet: J&K Govt

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday disclosed that a total of ₹792.92 crore has been spent on the Srinagar Smart City Project since its inception, while clarifying that no proposal for a Part-II of the project is under consideration.

The information was provided in response to a Starred Question raised by MLA Ali Mohammad Sagar regarding the project’s features and year-wise expenditure.

Answering the Question raised, the government in a written reply outlined the key features of the Smart City Project and presented a year-wise breakdown of total expenditure incurred on project works, excluding Administrative & Office Expenses (A&OE).

According to official figures provided in a written reply by J&K governement to a question by MLA Salman Sagar as per news agency KNC, the expenditure incurred over the years is as follows: ₹8.86 crore in 2018-19, ₹8.34 crore in 2019-20, ₹47.00 crore in 2020-21, ₹45.84 crore in 2021-22, ₹91.80 crore in 2022-23, ₹247.02 crore in 2023-24, ₹265.08 crore in 2024-25, and ₹78.98 crore in 2025-26, bringing the total expenditure to ₹792.92 crore.

On the question of executing Srinagar Smart City Project Part-II, the Chief Minister and Minister In-Charge for Housing & Urban Development clarified that no such proposal is currently under consideration. (KNC)