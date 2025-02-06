Srinagar, Feb 05: As the year 2025 enters its second month, officials from Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) on Wednesday said that 143 out of the total 161 projects under the Smart City initiative have been completed.

An official from SSCL said the initial budget was Rs 940 crore, and among the remaining 18 projects, work is currently underway. We are hopeful of achieving full completion by March 2025, he said.

Regarding infrastructure developments, the official said that one of the major ongoing projects is Riverfront Phase II, covering the stretch from Amira Kadal to Chattabal.

“The Shahr-e-Khaas development, divided into Sections A, B, and C, along with three other projects, has reached an 85% completion rate,” he said, adding that the underground ducting project along the right bank of the riverfront is progressing well, with about 75% of the work completed.

The completed projects, he said, include the redevelopment of Lal Chowk, upgrades to MA Road and Residency Road, Riverfront Phase 1, the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS), the SD Net, and the Srinagar data network (Intranet), among others. The upcoming milestone projects include improvements to Batmaloo, Mominabad Road, Dalgate-Gojwara Road, and others.

The SSCL’s initiatives aim to transform the urban landscape while preserving the city’s unique cultural heritage, the official said.