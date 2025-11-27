Srinagar Shivers,Mercury Plunges Below -4°C

Srinagar: A fresh spell of intense cold tightened its grip over Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday night, with most places in the Valley recording sharp overnight temperature drops, as per data compiled by Kashmir Weather.

In Kashmir, several stations remained below the freezing point. Srinagar settled at -4.4°C, while Shopian recorded one of the lowest temperatures at -6.5°C. Pulwama and Baramulla followed closely at -5.8°C, Pampore at -5.5°C, and Anantnag at -5.7°C. Srinagar Airport registered -5.2°C, and Pahalgam touched -5.0°C.

Other stations included Budgam (-4.6°C), Bandipora (-4.5°C), Awantipora (-4.0°C), Sonamarg (-4.0°C), Ganderbal (-3.3°C), Qazigund (-4.0°C), and Kokernag (-1.6°C).

Gulmarg remained slightly higher at -1.0°C, while Kulgam recorded -2.4°C.

Zethan Rafiabad dipped to -5.2°C.

The coldest location remained Zojila Pass, freezing at an extreme -16.0°C.

In the Jammu region, temperatures remained above freezing in the plains, with Jammu at 8.7°C, Katra 8.5°C, Kathua 8.2°C, and Jammu Airport 10.1°C.

Upper reaches remained colder: Banihal (-1.5°C), Bhaderwah (0.4°C), Batote (4.0°C), Ramban (4.1°C), Rajouri (2.0°C), Kishtwar (3.4°C), Reasi (6.9°C), Samba (6.9°C), and Udhampur (4.6°C).

In Ladakh, winter conditions persisted with Leh at -8.6°C, Kargil -9.5°C, and Nubra -7.7°C. (