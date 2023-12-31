With the improvement in visibility, the minimum temperature continued to settle below freezing point across the Valley on Sunday.

A feeble Western Disturbance affected J&K since yesterday, due to which the visibility has improved.

Meanwhile, Pahalgam in South Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.4 degree Celsius.

ADVERTISEMENT

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu & Kashmir shivered at minus 3.4 degree Celsius while Qazigund in South Kashmir has recorded a low of minus 2.6 degree Celsius.

Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, has recorded a low of minus 3.5 degree Celsius.

Kupwara in north Kashmir has recorded a low of minus 3.8 degree Celsius while Kokernag recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.4 degree Celsius—(KNO)

ADVERTISEMENT

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)