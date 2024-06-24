Srinagar recognized as ‘World Craft City’; WCC AISBL congratulates J&K govt for the feat

Srinagar: World Crafts Council (WCC) AISBL has congratulated Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha-led Jammu and Kashmir administration after Srinagar was recognized as a ‘World Craft City’.

“On behalf of Saad al-Qaddumi, World Crafts Council AISBL President; the WCC AISBL Executive Board; the WCC-World Craft City Sub-committee; and the jury members, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to you, your team, the government, the citizens, and the craftspeople of Srinagar on the approval of Srinagar City (India) as a WCC-World Craft City,” WCC AISBL (International) Secretariat, wrote to Mehmood Ahmad Shah, Director Handicrafts and Handlooms, Kashmir/

This designation has been approved by the WCC AISBL Executive Board and the WCC World Craft City Sub-committee members based on the evaluation report submitted by the jurors.

“We welcome you to the WCC-World Craft City Network, and we hope this network continues to expand in India, fostering connections among craft cities, recognizing and preserving crafts, and supporting artisans and craft communities,” the Secretariat said.

This recognition celebrates the exceptional skill and dedication of Srinagar’s artisans and craftsmen, whose work has gained international acclaim.

Earlier, Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha took to social media platform X to announce the news, expressing heartfelt congratulations to the people of Srinagar.

“Heartiest congratulations to Srinagar for being recognized as a World Craft City by the World Crafts Council. This prestigious honor celebrates the rich heritage, craftsmanship, and vibrant culture of our beloved Srinagar,” the tweet read.

“Kudos to all the artisans and craftsmen whose dedication and talent have made this achievement possible,” the Lieutenant Governor’s Office added.

Pertinently, the recognition by the World Crafts Council is expected to boost the local economy, promote tourism, and encourage the younger generation to pursue traditional crafts.