Srinagar private hospital fined for violating Covid SOPs: ‘Would have sealed it but there were patients admitted’

Srinagar: Authorities Sunday imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on a private hospital for violating the Covid-19 SoPs and protocols.

Officials of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Srinagar headed by the executive magistrate South along with other officials made a random inspection of a private hospital in Magarmal Bagh locality of Srinagar.

“During the on spot inspection it was found that patients were crowded in the waiting area and social distancing Covid protocols were violated, following which a fine of Rs 20,000 was imposed. The hospital authorities were directed to strictly adhere to Covid -19 SoPs and guidelines,” said the official.

The official said that the hospital could have been sealed the way Covid-19 SoPs and guidelines were violated, however, many patients were admitted in the hospital and were under treatment so hospital authorities were given stern warning to comply with the Covid-19 guidelines.

“In coming days the random inspection drive will be intensified and wherever the violations will be found, violators will be dealt with sternly”, he said—(KNO)