Srinagar Police Warns Public Against Sharing Sensitive Information with Unknown Callers

Srinagar, May 12: Srinagar Police has issued a cybersecurity alert, cautioning journalists, civilians, and public figures about spoofed WhatsApp numbers and suspicious calls allegedly linked to enemy intelligence operatives attempting to extract sensitive information.

In a public advisory posted on X, as reported by JKNS, police warned that these spoofed numbers are being used to impersonate officials and gather details about ongoing situations. “Spoofed WhatsApp numbers and calls from enemy intelligence operatives are being used to impersonate officials and contact journalists, civilians, and public figures to extract sensitive information,” the statement read.

Authorities strongly urged the public not to engage with such callers. “All are strictly advised not to respond or share any information with unknown or suspicious callers,” the advisory emphasized.

Police further warned that sharing operational or sensitive information with unauthorized individuals could result in legal consequences. “Any sharing of operational or sensitive details with unauthorised persons may invite legal action,” the statement added.

The Cyber Cell has appealed to the public to remain alert and report any such activity to the nearest police station or contact the Cyber Cell directly.