Srinagar Police Solves ₹21 Lakh Digital Fraud, Arrests Three Posing as Central Officials

Srinagar, Nov 29: The Srinagar Police today solved a digital fraud case involving Rs 21 lakh, leading to the arrest of three individuals.

The accused, two from Punjab and one from Uttar Pradesh, were found impersonating officials from central government agencies and the Telecom Authority of India.

The case came to light following a complaint lodged by a senior citizen, who had been duped by the trio. Acting swiftly, the police registered an FIR and initiated an investigation. SSP Srinagar, Imtiyaz Ahmed, shared the details during a press conference, stating, “The accused used their false identities to gain the trust of their victims, posing as high-ranking officials and manipulating them into transferring substantial sums of money.”

The fraudsters had developed an elaborate scheme to target vulnerable individuals, exploiting their trust to siphon off money. While Rs 4 lakh has been recovered so far, efforts are underway to trace the remaining amount. The police believe the trio may have been involved in similar frauds in other states and are expanding the investigation to uncover their wider network.

SSP Ahmed highlighted the increasing prevalence of digital fraud and urged citizens to remain cautious. “We advise the public to verify the identity of anyone claiming to represent government agencies, especially when financial transactions are involved. Cybercriminals are becoming more sophisticated, and awareness is crucial in preventing such crimes,” he said.

The police’s swift action in tracking and apprehending the accused has been widely appreciated. This case underscores the importance of staying vigilant against cyber scams, particularly as digital interactions become an integral part of everyday life. Srinagar Police’s efforts reflect their dedication to ensuring the safety and security of citizens, both online and offline.

The investigation into the case continues, with law enforcement working diligently to recover the remaining stolen funds and prevent similar crimes in the future. ( News Vibes of India)