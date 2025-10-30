Srinagar Police Hosts “Run for Unity” to Mark Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

Srinagar :

In a spirited tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th birth anniversary, Srinagar Police organized a large-scale event — “Run for Unity” — from Gindan Park, Rajbagh, as part of the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations. The event aimed to promote national integration, unity, and communal harmony among the youth.

Over 500 students from various schools and colleges across Srinagar enthusiastically participated in the run, showcasing immense patriotic fervour and discipline.

The run was flagged off by Special Director General of Police (Coordination) J&K, S.J.M. Geelani, IPS , in the august presence of Inspector General of Police Kashmir, V.K. Birdi, IPS; DIG CID Kashmir, Rayees Bhat, IPS; DIG CKR Srinagar, Rajiv Pandey, IPS; and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Akshay Labroo, IAS .

The event was organized under the leadership of Dr. G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, IPS , Superintendent of Police Srinagar, who commended the enthusiasm and cooperation of all participating institutions and local stakeholders in making the event a grand success.

Adding to the charm of the event, renowned cricketers Praveen Kumar and Parvez Rasool graced the occasion as Guests of Honour, inspiring students to embrace sports, discipline, and fitness as integral parts of life.

Addressing the gathering, Special DGP Shri S.J.M. Geelani lauded the efforts of Srinagar Police for organizing such community-oriented initiatives that strengthen the spirit of unity and nationhood. IGP Kashmir V.K. Birdi appreciated the active participation of youth, noting that such engagements build stronger bonds between police and society.

The event concluded with a felicitation ceremony, where certificates and mementos were presented to participants and winners, followed by refreshments for all attendees.

The “Run for Unity” truly embodied the ideals of oneness, discipline, and national integration — values that lie at the heart of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s vision for a united India.