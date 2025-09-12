Srinagar Police Crack Down on Rotten Meat Sale, Six FIRs Registered

Srinagar: Acting swiftly on reports of unhygienic and rotten meat being sold in different parts of the district, Srinagar Police has launched a determined crackdown in close coordination with the Civil Administration and the Department of Food Safety. The drive has been hailed as a crucial step towards protecting the health and well-being of citizens.

In the ongoing operation, six FIRs have already been registered at different police stations, including Lal Bazar, Bemina, Batamaloo, Safakadal, Ram Munshi Bagh and Zakura. The cases have been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as the Food Safety Act, signalling the seriousness with which the authorities are pursuing violators.

SSP Sriangar, Dr GV Sundeep Chakarvarty told that to give momentum to the campaign, a special Flying Squad has been constituted, drawing officials from the police, civil administration and the food safety department. “This team has been tasked with carrying out surprise inspections across the city. During these inspections, significant quantities of rotten meat were seized, immediately confiscated, and destroyed in accordance with health safety protocols.”

“The ongoing operation underlines its commitment to safeguarding public health and ensuring that no individual or establishment is allowed to indulge in practices that endanger the lives of citizens. Police also reiterated that strict legal action will follow against anyone found violating food safety and public health laws.”

The police appealed to the general public to remain vigilant and assist the police by reporting any such malpractices to the nearest police station or through designated helpline numbers. [KNT]