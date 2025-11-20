Srinagar Police Bust Valley-Wide Cheating & Stolen Gold Racket

Srinagar: In a major crackdown on an inter-district cheating and stolen-gold network, Srinagar Police arrested a notorious woman fraudster along with two associates, bringing an end to a racket that had been targeting gold dealers across Kashmir for months.

In a statement issued , Police Station Lal Bazar arrested Asmat Jan @ Taboo, a woman wanted in multiple cases of cheating and fraud registered in Lal Bazar, Safakadal, Chadoora, Sopore, and Khrew (Awantipora). The accused had been evading arrest for a long time, frequently shifting locations between West Bengal, Punjab, Maharashtra, and Jammu to avoid law enforcement.

Acting on specific intelligence, five dedicated teams of PS Lal Bazar under the supervision of the SDPO and Zonal SP tracked and apprehended her from Hotel White House, Jalandhar (Punjab) after sustained efforts, it reads.

Statement reads that, Gold Association of Kashmir Valley had earlier expressed serious concern over her repeated involvement in cheating gold shopkeepers across the region. In this regard, FIR No. 42/2025 stands registered at PS Lal Bazar under Sections 303(2) and 318(4) of the BNS.

During further investigation, credible evidence surfaced establishing the involvement of a goldsmith and his associate who were knowingly engaged in receiving, transporting, and disposing of stolen gold supplied by the main accused. The arrested associates are, Shameem Ahmad Sheikh, S/o Sonaullah Sheikh, R/o Iqbal Colony, Indra Nagar a goldsmith at Bohri Kadal, arrested for knowingly purchasing stolen gold ornaments at undervalued rates and facilitating their concealment and circulation another associate namely Basir Ahmad Dar, S/o Abdul Aziz Dar, R/o Nawakadal arrested for his role in transporting and clandestinely disposing of stolen gold, thereby aiding the illegal trade, it reads.

All three accused have been taken into custody. Further investigation is underway, and more arrests and recoveries are expected as the case progresses, reads the statement. (KNC)