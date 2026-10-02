Srinagar Open Tennis Championship 2026 starts

Srinagar: Twenty-three matches were played on the opening day of the Srinagar Open Tennis Championship 2026 which began at the Gindun Sports Complex at Rajbagh here.

On the first day of the the three-day event, 15 singles matches were played in the first round followed by eight matches in the second round.

Haider Hussain, Vikrant C, Javaid Bhat, Hardeep Singh, Deepak Singh, Gurmit Singh, Shubhkarman Singh and defending champion Inayat Jehangir qualified for the quarterfinals of the singles event.

The doubles event will kick off tomorrow with eighteen teams divided into four groups vying for a place in the last eight of the event.

The group stages will be played in round robin with two teams from each group qualifying for the knockout stage.

While 31 players are taking part in the singles event, 36 players will be competing in the doubles event.

The championship is being organised by District Lawn Tennis Association in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Lawn Tennis Association and supported by Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council.