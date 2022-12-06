SRINAGAR, DECEMBER 06: Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu today chaired a meeting to review the myriad of activities undertaken under ‘My Town My Pride’ program and the projects being developed under the Smart City Project (SCP).

The meeting was attended by Corporators, Principal Secretary JKHUDD, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Commissioner SMC (Additional Charge)/Vice Chairman LCMA, Director Industries Kashmir, Director Tourism Kashmir, Dy. Director SDA, Superintendent of Police, CEO/Secretary J&K Buildings and Others Construction Works Welfare Board, Mission Director ICDS Kashmir, Joint Commissioner’s SMC, Secretary SMC, Assistant Controller Legal Meteorology, Consumer Protection Srinagar, FA/CAO SMC, Superintendent Engineer Drainage Circle SMC, SDPO Shaheed Gunj, Executive Engineer I&FC Kashmir, Assistant Labour Commissioner Kashmir, All Executive Engineers of SMC and other Senior Officials from SMC.

Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary H&UDD was the chief guest on the occasion.

The Nodal officer designated for ‘My Town My Pride’ 2.0 presented a detailed report on various projects taken up for the beautification of the city.

Later a question-answer session was held between the Corporators and officials from various departments.

During the threadbare interaction among dignitaries in the meeting, the Mayor assured the timely response and fulfillment of queries raised by the Corporators