Srinagar, Feb 08: Setting a new record in the art of paper folding by making 250 Origami paper boats in one hour, multi-talented Rutba Showkat from Srinagar has once again made Kashmir proud by achieving a Guinness World Record.

Rutba is a national-level martial arts player having won 60 medals, including a gold medal. She is a calligrapher and a painter.

“I had been applying for this record (Guinness World Record) for the past three years, and after two failed attempts, I finally achieved it. Alhamdulillah, hard work never disappoints,” she said.

“I had kept my Guinness World Record attempt a secret to surprise my family. My parents have always been my biggest supporters, encouraging me in both athletics and artistic endeavors. This international recognition is a proud moment for me and my entire family,” she said.

Moreover, Rutba also holds records in the India Book of Records and has won national-level awards.

Referring to her latest achievement she said, “Origami is about creating models by folding paper in different ways. I managed to make four boats per minute, which means one boat every 15 seconds. The journey was difficult and sometimes frustrating, but I stayed confident and kept working hard. After three years, I have finally achieved my dream.”

Notably, the certificate of Rutba reads: Rutba Showkat took part in a “GUINNESS WORLD RECORD™” attempt, and the most Origami boats made in one hour is 250, achieved by Rutba Showkat (India) in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India.

It is worth mentioning that a Guinness World Record is an official recognition of a person’s achievement or a natural phenomenon. The Guinness World Records (GWR) organization maintains a database of these records and publishes them annually in a book. (With KNO inputs)