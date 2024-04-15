Srinagar Man Missing Since April 8 Found Dead in Jhelum River

Body of a man, who was missing since April 08, has been recovered from river Jhelum near Shalteng area of central Kashmir’s Srinagar on Monday morning, officials said.

An official told that the body of Fayaz Ahmad Khan, son of Mohammad Shafi Khan of Khankah Mohalla was recovered from Jhelum near Mujgund in Shalteng by locals, who then informed the police.

He sais that the body has been sent to the hospital and will be handed over to the family after medico-legal formalities.

Police have taken cognisance of the matter—(KNO)

