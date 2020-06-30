Srinagar man dies after falling from a wall

Srinagar: A 35-year-old man died on Tuesday days after he suffered from a spine injury when he fell down from a wall in Bemina area of Srinagar on June 27.

The deceased was identified as Bilal Ahmad Khan of Nowpora, Safa Kadal Srinagar. He, as per family sources, fell down while he was decorating a seven-feet wall at a marriage ceremony in Bemina here last Saturday.

He was taken to SMHS hospital where doctors stated that his spinal cord had completely broken and he was put on a ventilator.

Officials said he later succumbed to his injuries in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Bilal is survived by a three-month-old daughter, wife and an aged mother.

Meanwhile, amid tears and sobs, many people participated in his last rites as Bilal was buried at his ancestral graveyard at Waniyar, Safa Kadal here.