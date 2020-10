Srinagar, Oct 22: Income Tax Department on Thursday raided two malls in central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

Quoting sources, local news agency KDC said that Income Tax department sleuths accompanied by police and CRPF raided MS Mall on Residency road and City Walk Mall on MA road Srinagar and were conducting searches.

“The purpose of the raids was not immediately known, however raids were on,” sources added.

This is a developing story. More details will be added soon.