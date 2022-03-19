Srinagar, March 19: Strategic Srinagar-Leh national highway was reopened for traffic on Saturday in a record period of 73 days thereby connecting the Ladakh region with the rest of the country through surface transport.

The closure of this highway would, under normal circumstances keep the Ladakh region road blocked for nearly 6 months.

Project Beacon of the border roads organization (BRO) cleared the highway in a record time this year.

The surface link is important because it serves as the lifeline of supplies for the Ladakh region in addition to maintaining regular supplies to the deployed army on the borders in the region.

Lt General, Rajeev Chaudhary, DG Beacon threw the highway open. He told reporters that men and machinery worked hard to clear the road.

“We have managed to declare the road open today in a record time of just 73 days on a trial basis. This road would otherwise remain shut for five to six months which would create a lot of issues at strategical and economic level concerning the Ladakh region”, he told reporters.

He said now that the road is open, it will help transport defence equipment, weapons, other logistics to the troops deployed in Ladakh.

“Fresh defence supplies including oil, fruit, vegetables, etc would reach the troops in time now. Opening the road will also help transport vegetables, fruit, and other items to the Ladakh region and give a fillip to its economic activities, which otherwise would remain choked for months together due to road closure.

“Late transport of supplies would cost the government exchequer Rs 400 to 500 crore which we have been able to save this year due to early opening of the road”, DG Beacon said.